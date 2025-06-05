Shaq Had a Serious Question for Travis Kelce About Chiefs' Super Bowl Loss
Leave it to Shaq to ask the hardest-hitting questions in the sports biz.
The NBA analyst joined Jason and Travis Kelce on the latest episode of New Heights this week, and the three of them seemed to have lots of fun swapping priceless stories and making each other laugh. But there was one moment during the episode when Shaq got down to business to ask Travis a serious question months after the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
"How come they didn't use you a lot at the Super Bowl?" Shaq asked Travis. "I know you were f---ing pissed. Like, I don't wanna get you in trouble because I know you're on a team."
"Nah man, you already know. We were trying to use all the pieces..." Travis said.
"No no, f--- all the pieces," Shaq said, cutting Travis off. "I need the pieces that helped us win the first f---ing Super Bowl. Don't be trying to do new s---. Like, I don't want you saying anything to get in trouble, but I wasn't happy about that."
Shaq's blunt feelings were likely shared by many in Chiefs Kingdom who were equally puzzled as to why Travis didn't see the ball very much in the big game. The Kansas City tight end finished with just four catches on six targets for 39 yards and no touchdowns.
Shaq went as far as to directly plead with Chiefs' Andy Reid to get Travis more involved in the offense.
"Coach, he's f---ing 6'8'', throw him the god--- ball. In single coverage, double coverage, on the goal line, alley-oop Coach, that's a play you call," Shaq said.
Travis mostly laughed off Shaq's concerns, though he did add that he was going into the 2025-26 season "pissed off" after his team's embarrassing Super Bowl showing. Whether or not this year will be Travis's last ride remains up in the air, but expect the Chiefs star to make it count regardless.