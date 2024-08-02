Skip Bayless Announces He's Leaving FS1 Following Friday's Episode of 'Undisputed'
After eight years at Fox Sports, Skip Bayless has decided to leave the network. Bayless announced Friday that the morning's episode of Undisputed would be his final appearance on the program.
It had been previously reported that Bayless's time at FS1 was nearing its end. Those reports proved accurate following Friday's announcement from the 72-year-old.
Rather unusually, there was no mention made of Bayless's departure during his final episode of Undisputed. He was joined by his usual co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce for Friday's show, as well as his close friend Lil Wayne, and conducted the show in its typical fashion.
"Today was my last show on Undisputed. I'm leaving FS1. I've been planning to pursue other opportunities for several months. I had a great 8-year run with a lot of great people at FOX, but now I'm excited for what’s coming up. Stay tuned," wrote Bayless on X on Friday, a few hours after the daily episode of Undisputed aired.
Undisputed debuted on FS1 in 2016, when Bayless and Shannon Sharpe first formed their partnership. The program had seen a decline in ratings following Sharpe's departure, and now Bayless is heading for the exit door. He's been one of the main faces of the network's sports coverage since his arrival, though he'll ultimately depart Fox without much of a sendoff.