Snoop Dogg's Incredible Olympic Run Might Just Be Getting Started
NBC Universal's decision to spark up healthy doses of Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics was a stroke of creative-thinking genius as the once-controversial rapper has become America's beloved mascot. Mr. Dogg has been ubiquitous and proven himself malleable in almost all coverage situations and he's been an instrumental piece in coverage that's been nearly universally praised. Considering all that, it would be borderline malpractice if NBC didn't ask him back for their presentation of the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games.
According to a report from the New York Times' Richard Deitsch, it sounds like that is very much the plan.
Asked by The Athletic this week if NBC Universal plans to ask Snoop to return for on-air work at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games and Olympics beyond, two key members of NBC Universal’s leadership group answered in the affirmative.
“Snoop has done everything and beyond what we ever expected him to do here in the Paris Games,” NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. “He has been enthusiastic. He has been optimistic. I think we’d be really thrilled to have Snoop back in any capacity he would want to come back in.”
Cordella’s boss, Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, when asked if the company would ask the performer to return to the Olympic family, quickly responded, “Yes.”
There's been intrigue and speculation regarding the specific's of Snoop Dogg's deal with NBC. Whatever is being spent is worth it. He's exponentially completed his 180 in the court of public opinion to become almost a part of the American contingent in Paris. His is a unique magnetism that doesn't grow on trees and any executive worth their salt knows enough to hang on to that precious resources with a death grip.
It seems a bit wild to put this down on digital paper yet it's entirely possible that Snoop ends up being an Olympics institution. He's 52 with plenty in the tank and surely realizes how he's perfectly suited for one of the higher-profile gigs a pop culture figure can get in sports media. Count us down as believers in very specific television miracles.