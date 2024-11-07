SI

Stanford's Miracle Buzzer-Beating Goal Against Notre Dame Got Super Loud

What a goal.

Stanford defeated Notre Dame on a last-second prayer.
Stanford and Notre Dame were knotted up 2-2 in the closing seconds of Wednesday night's men's soccer match. With nothing to lose and virtually no hope of succeeding, Stanford's Dylan Hooper launched a shot toward goal from well behind the center line. But just like we saw with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, miracles do happen.

When the shot finally came down, it eluded the grasp of a Fighting Irish keeper, slammed into the back of the net and gave the Cardinals one of the more shocking victories one will see in any sport.

The moment played out as follow on the ACC Network broadcast, which featured an announcer going from 0 to 60 in a split second.

Absolute scenes. And sounds. Loud, incomprehensible noises. Which is exactly what the surprising moment called for.

These announcing outbursts are so pure because they cannot be manufactured. It's just pure adrenaline and reaction.

