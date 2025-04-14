Stephen A. Smith Told Dan Orlovsky ‘Watch Your Mouth’ in Awkward ‘First Take’ Moment
First Take led off Monday's show with Stephen A. Smith and emerging hot take artist Marcus Morris talking about the NBA playoffs. Eventually, Morris took a break and Dan Orlovsky and Shannon Sharpe joined the show in the second half-hour, but Sharpe was experiencing some technical difficulties that led to a very awkward moment.
Molly Qerim introduced Sharpe, but he remained on silent mode for whatever reason. This delighted Orlovsky who chimed in by clapping and saying, "That is the best part of the show so far!"
This did not appear to please Stephen A. Smith who pointed at the camera and sternly said, "Watch your mouth. Watch your mouth, Dan Orlovsky."
While that might seem like a bit, it did not appear to be in the full video. Orlovsky kept smiling and Smith remained stone-faced. The Awful Announcing video cuts off before Orlovsky made this face that seemed to indicate he was surprised by the interaction as well.
Strange way for the show to start the week.