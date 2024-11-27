Stephen A. Smith Used One Sarcastic Word to React to Daniel Jones Joining Vikings
Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad days after he was granted his release by the New York Giants. Jones spent his first five-plus seasons with the Giants where he was paid very well while the team mostly struggled and made the playoffs just once.
His departure from the Giants has been met with quite a bit of disdain from ESPN where Elle Duncan mocked Jones for his play and contract in New York. Now that he's signed with the Vikings, Stephen A. Smith took a turn ripping on the former Giants quarterback, pointing out that backing up Sam Darnold is an indictment of his career.
When a segment on Jones's move began on First Take on Wednesday, Smith shrugged and said "okay" in a sarcastic, condescending tone before launching into a story about how Jones's signing should not be considered "breaking news."
"You're backing up Sam Darnold," Smith said. "It ain't the fact that you're a backup. He ain't backing up Patrick Mahomes. He ain't backing up Josh Allen. Lamar Jackson. C.J. Stroud. Jalen Hurts. Jordan Love."
At that point Molly Qerim interrupted to point out Sam Darnold was having a good season, but Smith simply pointed out that Darnold had never been good previously before going back to Jones. "And you're Daniel Jones and that's who you're backing up," Smith continued. "If there is a referendum on your career. Something that indicates how far you have to go. This would be it. That's all I'm saying."
Let's hope Daniel Jones has stopped watching ESPN.