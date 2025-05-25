Stephen A. Smith Once Again Claims a Knicks Performance Made Him Vomit
If you count yourself among the many New York Knicks fans who were devastated by the Game 2 loss vs. the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, at least you were not Stephen A. Smith, who claims he was so upset by the L that he legitimately threw up.
"I threw up, that's how I feel," Smith said ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Oklahoma City Thunder contest on Saturday. "I threw up last night, I was so sick and disgusted with what I saw. You cannot bench Karl-Anthony Towns for seven minutes in the fourth quarter. You just can't do that."
He continued: "I point the finger directly at [Tom Thibodeau]. For the fourth quarter, I saw him every time there was a camera shot on him. His arms, just sitting there, folded, looking completely helpless. Well, damnit, he wasn't helpless. At the end of the day, you've got a situation where Indiana, who's been the underdog in each one of these games, still came back and [won]. But I thought what he did was egregious."
Watch part of his full rant below:
This is not the first time Smith has claimed a Knicks loss made him toss his cookies. The ESPN analyst said the same thing during the Pacers-Knicks playoff series last year, and then again during the playoffs in 2023. Whether he actually threw up in any of these instances is unclear—he might be exaggerating—but knowing Smith, it's equally possible he worked himself into such a tizzy he couldn't keep from losing his lunch.
Here's hoping he gets this purported digestive issue figured out before Game 3. Because the way things are trending, this could very well be a Pacers-in-four kind-of run.