Stephen A. Smith Quickly Bailed on Jerry Jones After Awkward Moment on ‘MNF'
The Cowboys hosted the Cardinals on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 9 of the NFL season. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was in town to do First Take live from Dallas. While he was there, he had Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on his radio show and Jones reciprocated by inviting Smith to sit in his suite at AT&T Stadium during the game.
Smith did not make it long. With the Cardinals leading 10-0, Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson fumbled. Smith, a very vocal Cowboys critic, could only sit silently rather than hoot and holler about the Cowboys laying an egg in primetime. Smith kept his composure while keeping an eye on a frustrated Jones.
Then when he felt the time was right he hit him with the Spongebob "Ight Imma head out" meme in real life, dapped up the octogenarian and left. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman got a huge kick out of it.
"And then they say a picture is worth one billion words," said Buck. "There it is. Alright. Stephen A. is like Alright, good luck. I'm outta here. I'm gonna go post on social media."
After the Cowboys blocked a punt and scored a few minutes later, Buck joked about Jones trying to bring Stephen A. back to the owner's box.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated