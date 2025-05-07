Stephen A. Smith Set to Act As Murdered Sports Agent on Beloved TV Show
Stephen A. Smith's interests extend far beyond the sports realm. He's clearly interested in politics, with appearances on various news networks and his on-again, off-again flirtation with running for president. He addresses a whole host of issues beyond sports on his podcast. And Smith definitely has the acting bug.
On top of his numerous television and movie appearances in which he's played himself, Smith has acted in the 2007 Chris Rock comedy I Think I Love My Wife and lent his voice to the 2021 animated children's movie Rumble. He's appeared in 50 episodes of soap opera General Hospital as the character Brick. And now he is set for a role on another beloved, long-running network show: Law & Order.
Smith will appear on Thursday's episode of the NBC drama, playing a sports reporter whose murder is the subject of the episode.
“A tough-love sports agent (Smith) is found stabbed to death, leaving the squad with a trail of suspects who wanted him gone," the episode description reads, per Variety. Despite a wealth of evidence, Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) worry that a lack of motive will tank their case.”
Smit told Variety that an appearance on the show is a lifelong dream of his, explaining how it came about.
“One of the writers, her name was Pam Wechsler, I ran across her in Los Angeles,” he said. “She walked right up to me and she said, ‘Would you be interested in doing this?’ I said, ‘”Law & Order?’ The “Law & Order?” Of course!'”
His ambitions aren't limited to a one-off appearance as a murder victim, however. He wants to join the ranks of actors who have appeared on the show in multiple roles and play a lawyer.
“That’s part of the bucket list, being on ‘Law & Order,’ but not being the corpse,” he said. “My goal is to ultimately be a lawyer in the courtroom, going up against one of the attorneys.”
For now, he's happy to fill a more familiar role.
“When they told me to be a sports agent, I’ve dealt with enough sports agents in my life to know the kind of things they say, how they say it, when to be forceful, when to back off a little bit, etc.," Smith said. "But still, being being on a show as epic as ‘Law & Order,’ you try to bring your A game. So that’s what I tried to do, because I’ve been a huge fan of the show for many decades.”