Stephen A. Smith, Skip Bayless Hilariously Relive Tim Tebow Overtime Playoff Victory
We had a reunion for the ages in the sports media world this week as, for the first time since June of 2016, long-time First Take co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless took the airwaves together.
Bayless welcomed Stephen A. onto his The Skip Bayless Show podcast on Monday and—among the many topics they re-hashed from their run on ESPN—they hilariously reminisced about Tim Tebow and the Denver Broncos' 2011 playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Literally, I collapsed on the floor," said Stephen A. of his reaction to Demaryius Thomas' 80-yard, game-winning touchdown. "And I laid there for over two hours... because first of all, I'm a Pittsburgh Steelers fan so I was really upset we lost. Secondly, I was upset because we lost to Tim Tebow of all people. And last but not least, I knew what was waiting for me the next morning. It is the only time in my career... I remember spending like a legitimate two to three hours trying to conspire to come up with a way that I wouldn't have to come to work the next morning... anything to not face Skip Bayless on this day."
For context, Bayless was a massive fan of Tebow during his miraculous run with Denver, while Smith was a harsh critic—once calling him the "worst quarterback in NFL history."
Here's a look at the segment from Monday's show:
And here's a look a throwback look at the start of their episode of First Take the next day:
Man, to have these two on the air together again...