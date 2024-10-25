Stephen A. Smith Created a Strong New Meme During Electric 'Hannity' Performance
This is not your slightly older sibling's ESPN which means Stephen A. Smith made yet another appearance on Fox News' Hannity on Thursday night to talk about the upcoming presidential election. The two high-profile broadcasters go back a long ways and don't always see eye-to-eye on the issues, therefore creating some compelling television. Smith's latest hit on the show was arguably his most adversarial to date as he and Hannity really volleyed around some thoughts on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Here's a sampling of that conversation.
The most enduring image of this meeting of the minds to emerge was this moment where Hannity had to offer a rebuttal while Smith looked on with an incredible face.
People from all sides of the aisles had wisecracks.
Theater like this is a win-win situation for Smith and Hannity. Smith gets to pop on yet another platform to a new audience and Hannity gets a bonafide A-list guest to spar with for a segment then they go back to being buddies after the red light stops. The meme, though, might live on a bit longer.