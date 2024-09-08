Tom Brady Is Officially Back to Work
For those who follow the sports media industry closely, it may have felt like the day where Tom Brady became an NFL broadcaster would never come, but now we are mere hours from him saying things into a microphone and making good on that enormous contract.
He'll be alongside Kevin Burkhardt in FOX's No. 1 booth as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Cleveland Browns, and he'll be making arguably the most scrutinized announcing debut in a decade.
His network dropped a promo for the television event and it features the seven-time Super Bowl champion showing that classic fire focus in the chill zone Brady has become known for—complete with some haters and doubters to prove wrong.
There's a fake talking head who apparently took a couple snaps in JUCO giving voice to all those who wondered aloud why Brady was doing this. And an answer to that question: because he's Tom Freaking Brady and his football journey isn't even close to done.
To be fair, it's been difficult to find someone who wants to go on the record saying Brady is going to be bad at announcing. Everyone seems to agree that he'll be awesome. If any real-world doubts exist, they center around how long Brady is going to do this. He's ageless so the public believes, quite flatteringly, that he could return and play quarterback for a contender should the need arise. And he's quite the businessman with ownership aspirations that could sweep him away.
It's no surprise that the sixth-round pick is still finding bulletin board material to inspire his performance. We'll all now finally get to see and hear what that performance looks like.