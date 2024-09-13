Tom Brady on Broadcasting Debut: ‘Definitely Things to Clean Up’
1. It seems that EVERYONE offered an opinion this week on Tom Brady’s broadcast debut as Fox’s lead NFL analyst last Sunday, including yours truly.
Now we’ve heard from Brady about his performance during the Cowboys' win against the Browns in Week 1.
On the latest installment of his YouTube show, Brady was shown in his car headed to the stadium before the game and then on a plane (his plane?) after the game, when he opened up about Game 1.
“I’m not tired from the game,” said Brady. “I’m tired from the buildup. A lot of emotional energy and not quite knowing how things are gonna go. Certainly, a lot of fun. Definitely things to clean up. So, it’s all a learning process, man.”
Brady, who said he felt like he was “doing what he should be doing,” ended his review with, “I just know it’s going to get better.”
The next opportunity to get better comes this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when Brady has the call of the Saints-Cowboys game with Kevin Burkhardt.
No matter how you feel about Brady’s performance in Week 1, you can’t deny he’s a better broadcaster than a fantasy football owner.
During his YouTube show, Brady revealed that he drafted Deshaun Watson as his quarterback and drafted a kicker in the FOURTH round of his draft.
It’s a good thing he has those seven Super Bowl rings because it doesn’t look like a fantasy football title is in Brady’s future anytime soon.
2. Manti Te’o had a raw and emotional reaction to Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion on Friday’s Good Morning Football.
3. Here is sports media in 2024: Shannon Sharpe “accidentally” went on Instagram Live earlier this week and then last night, he turned in a two-hour live podcast titled on YouTube as "The Roast of Shannon Sharpe, ft. Snoop, Kai Cenat, Cam Newton, Godfrey & Lavell Crawford," which has racked up 600,000 views in just 11 hours.
4. The all-time greatest sports highlights show, NFL Primetime, made its debut on this date in 1987 with Chris Berman, Tom Jackson, Robin Roberts and Pete Axthelm. Here is that debut episode.
5. Giants pitcher Logan Webb told The Chris Rose Rotation podcast that the day of this year’s All-Star Game was one of the more hungover days of his life.
“The best part was the night before the All-Star Game," Webb said. "I got to watch the Home Run Derby and hang out with these guys. It was probably one of the more hungover days I've been. The day of the All-Star Game. I take responsibility for that. I was having a blast. It was a cool experience, I'm watching the Derby, they had a postgame players' celebration, a party for the players and their families. It was in the middle of the Cowboys stadium, Lil Jon is DJing.
"It's free alcohol, I just enjoyed it. I didn't enjoy when my wife woke me up at seven in the morning and said 'Hey, I've got to get my makeup done right now' and I was like 'Oh no, this is going to be a long day.' And it was a long day."
Sure enough, Webb gave up three runs in one inning during his All-Star Game appearance.
6. The latest episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina features a conversation with ESPN’s Kevin Clark.
Clark talks about his transition into TV now that he’s at ESPN, his interviewing philosophy for his Omaha Productions show, This is Football, and whether we will ever see someone who isn’t a former player as an NFL or college football game analyst.
Clark also discusses Tom Brady’s debut game as Fox’s lead NFL analyst, why Bill Belichick has already been a hit as a media figure, why he thinks we won’t see less of Hard Knocks, getting critiqued by his dad, his love of Pearl Jam and more.
Following Clark, Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for my weekly “Traina Thoughts“ segment. In this week’s segment, we discuss Week 1 in the NFL, cringe Cris Collinsworth, the new Sopranos documentary currently airing on Max, the upcoming Vince McMahon documentary on Netflix, a Facebook kerfuffle and more.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 57th birthday on Saturday to Dan Cortese, who had one of the best Seinfeld cameo episodes.
