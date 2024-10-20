SI

Fans Mostly Confused by Tom Brady’s Odd Hologram Appearance on FOX’s Pregame Show

Appearing live from the Uncanny Valley.

Tom Brady beamed in to FOX NFL Sunday via technology.
Tom Brady is calling the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game for Fox on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this week he sat down with Patrick Mahomes for an interview that ran during the Fox pregame show. And on top of that they beamed Brady into the studio to do a segment with Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson where he talked about the interview.

In order to do this they had Brady stand in front of a camera and took a full body shot of the retired quarterback and superimposed him onto the green screen that the actual studio crew was standing in front of and then everyone kind of pretended he was actually in the room.

Bardy was inserted between Strahan and Johnson. Strahan did not appreciate how Brady appeared taller than him during the segment.

And on top of that fans did not appear to completely appreciate what FOX did here. Yes, they can do it, but did they need to do it? That's the kind of question people were asking after Brady disappeared like he was being beamed off the Starship Enterprise.

Fox is clearly going to do whatever they can to try and get its money's worth out of Brady. If that means he does pregame segments like Princess Leia asking for Obi-Wan's help, so be it.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

