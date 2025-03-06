Tony Reali Shares His Thoughts on ESPN Canceling ‘Around the Horn’ and His Future
1. On Tuesday, ESPN officially canceled Around the Horn after a 23-year run. Details about why the show was getting the ax despite decent ratings were sketchy at best. Details about Tony Reali’s future at ESPN were non-existent.
Shows get canceled all the time, but when a show gets canceled after a highly successful 23-year run while still bringing in solid viewership numbers, it’s more than eye-opening.
I spoke to Reali, who will continue to host ATH until its final airing on Friday, May 23, on Wednesday afternoon about the cancelation, his mindset and his future.
Sports Illustrated: Reaction to the show’s cancelation has been massive. Tons of people reminiscing and talking about what Around the Horn meant to them.
Tony Reali: I valued doing this show every day, and still do, of course. I value that comment. “I grew up with you. You were our babysitter.” That means something to be more than maybe the average host or average person. I cherish that relationship and knowing how I feel nostalgically about the things I love. You’re never gonna lose that. I’m gonna enjoy finding the next show and doing that, but I’ll always have that and be proud of that.
SI: There was a report months ago that the show may get canceled. It became official on Tuesday. Were these last few months uneasy for you? Were you shocked on Tuesday?
TR: I wasn’t shocked, no. I was already prepared and aware of all this. I’ve known for some time this is where it was going and I also live my life in a way that anything is possible, so I’m happy with how the last four to six months of Around the Horn have gone and how I’ve hosted, specifically, and how the show has done.
I know how we’ve been received in those six months. We’ve made some great shows, so I didn’t approach it any differently. I haven’t had an entire feeling that it was completely shut, even though it would’ve been from the reports. I always operate from “anything is possible” and if you keep doing a good show, anything can change. That’s how I’ve been operating.
SI: Did you get a specific reason from ESPN about why it decided to move on from Around the Horn?
TR: I wouldn’t say it was specific. It was enough for me. I don’t need a reason. I think I say that, but if I intellectualize it, I’m coming from a school of, shows come and go, they get canceled. NBA coaches get fired. Nobody keeps the job forever. So I was maybe in that space. I also don’t dive deepest into ratings, like some people do, but I felt there were secure ratings there. I was happy about that. But if creative decisions are made about going in different directions, that’s more or less all I need to hear. I don’t need to ask follow-up questions after that.
SI: It does seem ESPN has been very tight-lipped about a reason, which is odd given the show had a successful 23-year run.
TR: Certainly, they know what they’re doing because this is their business. That’s how I think about it in my head. I try not to use up too much headspace, in any part of my life, on what other people are thinking. As I navigated even my last couple of negotiations in staying on the show, I think it would be pretty obvious and clear that I love doing the show and that I was always going to do the show as long as there was a show, even with other opportunities that, in my deepest heart say, maybe I should go for that.
We have five people on staff putting the show together every day. I’m in that silo. I’m working every day. So, it’s hard to think of Plan B when you’re so focused on Plan A. I operate like that. That could be not the best strategy, but it’s the one that’s in my bones.
I had always considered the show could end; I get it. It’s a great show. It’s been on 23 years. It has a great profile and ratings that they have to be proud of. It’s got break-out characters, and we filled an incredible need and desire in the industry to break in new people. I’m proud of that. That’s been an enormous success and our network and the whole industry has benefited from that when you look at how great Mina Kimes has been elsewhere, and Monica McNutt, that’s wonderful. I took a lot of value in that.
SI: If ESPN or another network came to you and asked you what do you want to do, what is your dream gig, what would you say?
TR: I’ve been talking to everybody. I’ve been trying to gauge what my talents are and what I think they are. I’m going to be somebody who is going to be a little more diversified in what I’m doing. It’s not gonna be one show. It’s going to be a number of shows. I’m bringing the energy and I’m bringing the enthusiasm and positivity. That’s very attractive to any show, but I like the wrap-around shows.
If you tell me there’s any way, ANY WAY in the world, I mean, who in sports media doesn’t love the Red Zone channel. You tell me in any way, any sports, stick “Red Zone” as a name on any type of sport or programming and I’m like, Wow, that’s the type of hosting that serves my sports muscles. Other muscles are family shows and game shows. … So I’m happy to have those conversations. How could you not want to do something like that?
SI: Where do you stand with ESPN? Are you definitely staying, or can you leave?
TR: They have definitely told me they’re excited to hear my ideas and I’m excited to give them my ideas. I don’t have at this moment a show in place with them and my contract ends at the end of August.
SI: There are a lot of rumors that Scott Hanson may leave Red Zone for NBC Sports. If the Red Zone job became available, would you want it.
TR: Oh my goodness. Come on. Do you watch the Red Zone? It’s the best. That is a jewel of television. That’s one of the best jobs in TV. Absolutely.
SI: I could see that working.
TR: I’ve taken so many phone calls the past four to six months from people. I constantly want to be intentional: hHow do you see me as a host? Because I still harbor those feelings of “how did I get in here.” Because I came in through the fire escape. But hearing my friends tell me what it is to have a show that’s been an international success for 23 years and to have also some of the things that are important to me that I’ve tried to put on air, yeah, I can have people tell me I’m unicorn or whatever and not try to run and hide and not hear that.
I’m at the stage of my career where I can do that. There was a long time I couldn’t. I would be lost in some kind of humble world where I was trying to avoid that. How exciting it must be to be a free agent because I never explored that.
SI: The cancelation announcement didn’t seem clear…
TR: So, clarity? I don’t know if I feel that, I don’t know exactly what they’re thinking as far as me. I know they have a high opinion of me in a lot of ways, but I don’t know if I even know what Direct-to-Consumer is and all these things. I don’t know if I have enough of an education on that. So, I’ve been vision-boarding and I’ve been doing my work with William Morris Endeavor and I’ve been Google doc’ing and there have been people who have reached out and that’s always great, but I’ll be honest with you, where do more people consume content than anywhere: YouTube. What is that? Why are there no sports people of our conventional, traditional media on YouTube doing new content, not a simulcast? So, that’s big picture. But for me right now, it’s all about games and a wrap-around show. I’m just salivating. … My energy I think would fit well with that Olympic Gold Zone space or MLB’s wrap-around. Games are important.
SI: Well, good luck with everything.
TR: To quote Diana Taurasi from her retirement last week, I’m full and I’m happy and I’m not always happy, but I still can eat. I’m going to be swinging and I’m going to be swinging big because I have that confidence within that a 23-year veteran of daily television isn’t on the market often.
2. Reali closed Wednesday’s Around the Horn with some powerful words about the show’s cancellation.
