Tony Reali Shares His Thoughts on ESPN Canceling ‘Around the Horn’ and His Future

🚨❌👎 #FOR THE SICK: Max Homa was asked if he’ll be back on X now that his TGL season is over: “No, I think I finally had a come-to-Jesus moment that it's for the sick. I was sick. I'm just trying to get healthy now. No, I have not enjoyed that app. It's not very fun. It's fun… pic.twitter.com/fhmITloLLT