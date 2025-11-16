Tony Romo Had Comical Call of Chiefs Player Not Getting Away With Obvious Penalty
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are in Denver on Sunday battling the Broncos in a what is a huge game for both AFC West teams, but especially for Kansas City as it is currently sitting outside of the playoffs and need all the wins it can get the rest of the way.
Tony Romo is on the call for CBS, and it didn't take him long to have a classic Tony Romo moment during the broadcast.
Late in the first quarter, Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia grabbed a hold of Malcolm Roach's helmet while the defensive tackle was trying his best to get to Mahomes. Suamataia ended up ripping the helmet right off of Roach's head and was flagged for an illegal use of hands penalty.
Romo had some fun on the replay:
"Hey, that helmet. Take your helmet off. Give it to me. Give it to me. There you go, thank ya. Yeah, you can’t do that. That’s not allowed."
Here's that moment:
Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense were able to shake off that 10-yard penalty and get a field goal a few players later on the drive.
The 5-4 Chiefs are coming off their bye week following a Week 9 loss to Josh Allen and the Bills. If the playoffs started today, Kansas City would not be in.
Bo Nix and the Broncos, meanwhile, have won seven straight games and sit atop the AFC West with an 8-2 record.
As we said, this is a pivotal game for both teams and it appears players are going to be willing to do whatever it takes to help their team get a win.
But as Romo said, there are some things they aren't allowed to do—like viciously pulling off an opponent's helmet in the middle of a play.