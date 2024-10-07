SI

Tony Romo Had Perfect Reaction to Jordan Love’s Awful Pick-Six vs. Rams

Andy Nesbitt

Jordan Love threw a horrible pick-six in the Packers' win over the Rams on Sunday.
Jordan Love threw a horrible pick-six in the Packers' win over the Rams on Sunday. / @CBS
In this story:

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers went into Los Angeles on Sunday and got a hard-fought 24-19 victory over Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The win moves the Packers to 3-2 on the season and drops the injury-plagued Rams to 1-4.

Love had a solid day for the Packers, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He had one of the best passes of the season when he connected with Jayden Reed on a 53-yard bomb midway through the first quarter.

Then late in the second quarter Love had one of the worst passes you'll ever see when he threw a pick-six while falling down in his own end zone. Look at how easy this was for Rams CB Jaylen McCollough to catch and then take into the end zone for a touchdown:

Tony Romo was on the call for CBS and he had a perfect reaction to that horrible throw:

Romo sounded like a disappointed dad after that play.

Love and the Packers still got the win but he can't be making mistakes like that going forward.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Media