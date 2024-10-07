Tony Romo Had Perfect Reaction to Jordan Love’s Awful Pick-Six vs. Rams
Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers went into Los Angeles on Sunday and got a hard-fought 24-19 victory over Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The win moves the Packers to 3-2 on the season and drops the injury-plagued Rams to 1-4.
Love had a solid day for the Packers, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He had one of the best passes of the season when he connected with Jayden Reed on a 53-yard bomb midway through the first quarter.
Then late in the second quarter Love had one of the worst passes you'll ever see when he threw a pick-six while falling down in his own end zone. Look at how easy this was for Rams CB Jaylen McCollough to catch and then take into the end zone for a touchdown:
Tony Romo was on the call for CBS and he had a perfect reaction to that horrible throw:
Romo sounded like a disappointed dad after that play.
Love and the Packers still got the win but he can't be making mistakes like that going forward.