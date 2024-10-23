‘Y’all Caught Me With That One’: Barack Obama Explains ‘Key & Peele' Olympics Moment
1. It’s been 10 years since Key & Peele gave us that famous sketch spoofing the difference in how President Barack Obama greets white people as opposed to Black people.
Then, this past summer, President Obama brought that skit to real life when he visited Team USA in Las Vegas ahead of the Summer Olympics. There, his greeting for LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis was quite different than his greeting for Gonzaga coach Mark Few.
Appearing on the debut episode of the Young Man and the Three (the reimagined Old Man and the Three podcast now that JJ Redick is coaching the Lakers), Obama couldn’t help but get a laugh out of the Key & Peele sketch coming to real life.
Host and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton told listeners that when Obama greeted the team in Las Vegas, he got a “big dap” from President Obama, unlike Few, who “got the Key & Peele handshake.”
“I gotta say, that was funny,” said Obama, who then explained what happened.
“I'm going down the row. A lot of those guys I knew. And then right before I got to Coach Few, it's Steph, it's LeBron. I've been knowing those guys forever. I’ve had dinner with them, their families.
"So, then Coach Few, I had never met. And he put out his hand. So, I'm like, ‘alright, I don't know is he going to be comfortable if I pull him into a bro hug.' I don't know. So, I just shook his hand.
"Kerr was right afterwards and Steve I knew. But the way it played out, I will say it looked just like that Key & Peele skit.”
Like so many people who end up going viral, even Obama he couldn't deny what happened after seeing the video.
"It wasn't conscious,” said Obama, "but when they ran it side-by-side, I had to say, 'alright y'all caught me on that one.'”
2. According to Pro Football Talk, Monday night’s Chargers-Cardinals game that aired exclusively on ESPN+ drew only 1.8 million viewers which is just hard to believe.
Happy streaming, everyone!
3. Here is this week’s edition of the best weekly segment on all of sports TV: "Bad Beats."
The 20 seconds from 4:53 to 5:13 are absolute gold from SVP and Stanford Steve.
4. Inside the NBA made its return last night and the guys were in midseason form.
5. The name Fernando Valenzuela instantly takes me back to when I first started becoming a baseball fan and Fernandomania was running wild. In honor of his passing last night, I had to give you some classic Vin Scully calling Valenzuela’s pitching.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I saw the movie Saturday Night, which details the very first night that Saturday Night Live aired on NBC. I’ll share my full thoughts on this week’s SI Media Podcast, out tomorrow morning, but after doing a deep dive when I got home about what was true and what was not, I came across George Carlin’s monologue about baseball and football from that debut episode on Oct. 11, 1975.
