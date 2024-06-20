Jason Kelce Hilariously Roasted Travis for His Unconventional Math Brain
The Kelce brothers probably should’ve brought out a calculator on their latest episode of “New Heights.”
When Jason and Travis Kelce started discussing Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson’s new contract extension, the episode started to take a weird turn. Math teachers will want to look away from this one.
“Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million contract to stay with the Minnesota Vikings,” Jason said, noting the numbers of Jefferson’s new deal. “What does that equate to?”
Travis jumped in and said, “34, I think,” making his guesstimate for Jefferson’s average annual salary. “I’m just so good at f---ing math.”
Jason interjected and corrected his brother, saying that his math might be a little off and that the right answer was $35 million a year. He jokingly told Travis to “use your fingers” to count up to 140, but Travis countered with a long-winded explanation of his own unusual arithmetic method.
The two brothers continued to argue about basic math before Jason finally gave up.
“You do it your way,” Jason said. “However you’re getting there, keep getting there.”
Truer words were never spoken.