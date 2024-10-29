Troy Aikman Laughed So Hard At Giants' 'Embarrassing' Play vs. Steelers
The New York Giants' ugly season continued Monday night with a 26-18 loss to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are now 2-6 and in last place in the NFC East after their third straight defeat.
Brian Daboll and Co. had everyone scratching their heads with a play call on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it an eight-point game. Quarterback Daniel Jones had only three blockers in front of him while the rest of the offense was lined up way out left. The Steelers defense was not thrown off at all by the formation and Jones ended up throwing an incomplete pass to Malik Nabers.
Troy Aikman was on the call for ESPN and he couldn't stop laughing at this play. The former Cowboys quarterback compared it to an old play by the Colts, which happened in a regular season against the Patriots, not a playoff game as Aikman had said on the broadcast.
Check this out:
Not great.
Here was that old Colts play that Aikman mentioned:
The struggling Giants host the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders in Week 9.