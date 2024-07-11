USWNT Celebration to Include Men In Blazers Alternate Broadcast
Saturday's match against Costa Rica will have several viewing options.
The USWNT will play a tune-up game against Costa Rica on July 16 as they ramp up for the Olympics later this month, and TNT Sports' presentation will include a groundbreaking alternate linear broadcast.
In addition to TNT's lead presentation from Washington D.C., match coverage will feature Men In Blazers’ The Women’s Game Presented by SpringHill Suites by Marriott AltCast, a special airing on truTV and Max. The alternate telecast will be hosted by Sam Mewis and Roger Bennett, who will be joined by guests.
This will be the second USWNT match celebrating the history 1999 team. The first one is Saturday in New Jersey against Mexico. Coverage beings at 2:30 p.m. ET with Julie Foudy and Jackqui Oatley in the booth.
