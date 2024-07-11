SI

USWNT Celebration to Include Men In Blazers Alternate Broadcast

Saturday's match against Costa Rica will have several viewing options.

Kyle Koster

Jun 4, 2024; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; US Women’s National Team forward Sophia Smith (11) celebrates her goal with teammates during the second half against the Korea Republic team at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The USWNT will play a tune-up game against Costa Rica on July 16 as they ramp up for the Olympics later this month, and TNT Sports' presentation will include a groundbreaking alternate linear broadcast.

In addition to TNT's lead presentation from Washington D.C., match coverage will feature Men In Blazers’ The Women’s Game Presented by SpringHill Suites by Marriott AltCast, a special airing on truTV and Max. The alternate telecast will be hosted by Sam Mewis and Roger Bennett, who will be joined by guests.

This will be the second USWNT match celebrating the history 1999 team. The first one is Saturday in New Jersey against Mexico. Coverage beings at 2:30 p.m. ET with Julie Foudy and Jackqui Oatley in the booth.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

