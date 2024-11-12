'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Gives Funniest Wrong Answer Imaginable
There's something so pure and human about a Wheel of Fortune contestant failing to come up with the correct answer and completely losing the plot along the way. And one can really understand how it happens because it's usually the first time any of these people have been on television and things get moving pretty quickly when there's big prizes in play. All of this context doesn't make it any less funny when a new howler emerges and goes viral.
Which is the case with Will, who bought some vowels and confidently tried to close out the round by guessing "treat yourself a round of sausage"—a common phrase we all know and love.
Ryan Seacrest, despite being relatively new on the job, played it off like a pro without making Will feel bad about what just happened. Kaitina, the next contestant up, hopped on the opportunity to provide the actual answer of "give yourself a round of applause" and collected the winnings. Then everyone involved laughed about it and had fun, even Will. Because Wheel of Fortune is about having fun and making the usual mistake, even if that fun includes many sausage-related followup questions.