John Sterling Fooled Into Thinking Aaron Judge's Lazy Fly Ball Was a Home Run
It was a depressing night in the Bronx as the New York Yankees' offense failed to show up for Game 3 until it was much too late. They now face a 3-0 hole in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that looks downright unstoppable. Things are bleak and the only solace for Yankees fans is that this will make one heck of a documentary if they pull off a comeback.
Aaron Judge, who had one of the best offensive regular seasons in Major League Baseball, continued to struggle. The slugger went 0-for-3 and is now 6-for-43 (.140) in the postseason. He's collected just one hit in the Fall Classic in 12 at bats while striking out seven times.
He did manage to make somewhat solid contact against Dodgers starter Walker Buehler on Monday night, but that proved to be a bad thing as legendary play-by-play voice John Sterling treated a moderately-deep lazy fly ball like a titanic blast.
"There it goes!" Sterling said excitedly as the ball exited Judge's bat. "Deep left-center field and ... Teoscar is there to make the catch. Oh, did I get fooled on that one."
Sterling then walked his audience through the gaffe.
"What with that swing and the ball majestically going to left field, Suzyn, I actually thought it was going to be out and it wasn't close."
Suzyn Waldman, Sterling's partner, did her best to back him up, even suggesting briefly that it might have been wind that prevented the ball from carrying within 90 feet of the outfield fence.
Good teammate.