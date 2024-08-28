Yankees, Six Other New York Teams to Make Games Available on New Joint App
Fans will soon be able to see seven of New York's sports teams on one media platform.
YES Network and the MSG Networks are jointly launching an app this fall called "The Gotham Sports App," the two companies announced Wednesday afternoon. The app will allow fans to watch the New York Yankees and six other Empire State teams on a direct-to-consumer basis.
"With the increased fragmentation of outlets carrying fan favorite sports programming, The Gotham Sports App allows fans of our teams one easy access point for New York-area sporting events from MSG Networks and the YES Network," MSG Networks president and CEO Andrea Greenberg said in a statement.
Teams besides the Yankees included in the arrangement include the Brooklyn Nets, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Knicks and New York Rangers.
The app will be free for consumers with traditional pay TV packages that carry both YES and MSG, and $41.99 per month for consumers without traditional pay TV packages.