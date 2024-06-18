Mike Breen Ripped Celtics Fan for 'Inappropriate' Move Toward Kyrie Irving During Game 5
Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving got up close and personal with the ESPN/ABC broadcast during the Boston Celtics' championship-clinching Game 5 win at TD Garden.
While attempting to retrieve a loose ball with under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Irving tumbled into the media bench and landed on the floor in front of fans, with Breen leaning out of the way to avoid a collision while still calling the game. In the process, Irving also endured an unfortunate experience with a Celtics fan, as Breen went on to explain on the broadcast.
"Irving was upset," Breen said. "I couldn't see who it was but somebody said something to him. Inappropriate while the guy's down on the floor, which was a disgrace."
Breen did not reveal what was said.
Irving, who spent two seasons in Boston, angered Celtics fans when he publicly announced his intention to re-sign with the team in October of 2018, then left for Brooklyn. Irving then again drew the ire of Boston fans when he stomped on Lucky, the team's leprechaun logo, after his Brooklyn Nets defeated the Celtics in a first round playoff series game back in May 2021.
Judging by this moment, and the 'Kyrie Sucks' chants that rained down on TD Garden on Monday night, there are still plenty of Celtics fans who still resent Irving.
Irving finished the Mavericks' Game 5 loss with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, adding nine assists, three rebounds and a steal.