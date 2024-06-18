SI

Mike Breen Ripped Celtics Fan for 'Inappropriate' Move Toward Kyrie Irving During Game 5

Tim Capurso

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after colliding with the media bench in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after colliding with the media bench in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving got up close and personal with the ESPN/ABC broadcast during the Boston Celtics' championship-clinching Game 5 win at TD Garden.

While attempting to retrieve a loose ball with under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Irving tumbled into the media bench and landed on the floor in front of fans, with Breen leaning out of the way to avoid a collision while still calling the game. In the process, Irving also endured an unfortunate experience with a Celtics fan, as Breen went on to explain on the broadcast.

"Irving was upset," Breen said. "I couldn't see who it was but somebody said something to him. Inappropriate while the guy's down on the floor, which was a disgrace."

Breen did not reveal what was said.

Irving, who spent two seasons in Boston, angered Celtics fans when he publicly announced his intention to re-sign with the team in October of 2018, then left for Brooklyn. Irving then again drew the ire of Boston fans when he stomped on Lucky, the team's leprechaun logo, after his Brooklyn Nets defeated the Celtics in a first round playoff series game back in May 2021.

Judging by this moment, and the 'Kyrie Sucks' chants that rained down on TD Garden on Monday night, there are still plenty of Celtics fans who still resent Irving.

Irving finished the Mavericks' Game 5 loss with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field, adding nine assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Previously he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, College Football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Tim grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, Tim enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.