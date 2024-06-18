SI

Luka Dončić Had a Very Honest Answer About His Health After Finals Loss to Celtics

Andy Nesbitt

Luka Doncic had a very honest answer about his health after NBA Finals loss to Celtics.
Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks had their hopes of winning a championship come to an end Monday night, as the Boston Celtics won Game 5 of the NBA Finals in convincing fashion, 106-88, to claim their league-best 18th NBA title.

Dončić had a team high 28 points in the loss and was solid all Finals long, at least on the offensive end of the floor. He was also pretty banged up during the series and, at times, looked far from 100 percent.

The Mavs' star was asked about his injuries after the loss and he refused to use them as an excuse, saying: "It doesn't matter if I was hurt, how much was a I hurt. I was out there and tried to play but I didn't do enough."

Dončić and the Mavs beat the Clippers, Thunder and Timberwolves to make it to the Finals, where they were clearly outmatched by Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

