Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for NLCS Game 1
The Dodgers prevailed in Game 5 of the NLDS against its NL West rival Padres, setting up a rematch from the 2015 postseason with the Mets.
The Mets torrid run continued through the postseason, defeating its rival Phillies in four games to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2015, and now travel out west to face the Dodgers with a spot in the World Series on the line.
While we don’t know the Mets starting pitcher just yet, the team has a bevy of starters on full rest, the team is priced as a small road underdog.
Here’s our full betting preview for Sunday’s Game 1.
Mets vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Mets: +1.5 (-160)
- Dodgers: -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Mets: +135
- Dodgers: -160
Total: 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mets vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Game Time: 8:15 PM EST
- Venue: Dodgers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Series Tied 0-0
Mets vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
Mets: TBD
Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 6.75)
Mets vs. Dodgers Key Players to Watch
New York Mets
Francisco Lindor: The NL MVP contender continues to show up when the Mets need him most, crushing a go-ahead grand slam in Game 4 to put away the Phillies. New York’s shortstop has been the catalyst for the team’s second half run, can he continue his heroic stretch out west?
Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani only hit .200 in the NLDS, but his impact on the entire lineup is pivotal as team’s need to work around him with his devastating power. The runaway favorite to win the NL MVP will look to keep the Mets at bay and find his postseason form in his second series.
Mets vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers got a big effort from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 5 to hold off the Padres lineup, but the LA pitching staff has been shaky all postseason, short on quality arms that can go long into games.
Meanwhile, the Mets have had timely pitching from nearly its entire pitching staff through this team's extended postseason play with the team up against it for nearly a month.
Flaherty was knocked around at home by the Padres, and the Mets bring in a potent lineup that has been on a tear. While Lindor hit the clutch grand slam, Mark Vientos hit .562 in the NLDS and Pete Alonso has found his power over the past week or so.
At this price, I’m happy to grab the Mets to score the first win of the series.
PICK: Mets +135
