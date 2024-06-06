Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Bet on Luis Arraez to Have Big Game vs. Diamondbacks)
It's travel day in MLB with some teams heading to whichever city they'll play their weekend series, but we still have 10 games across the Majors for us to watch and bet on today.
If you're like me and you find more value in betting on player props when it comes to baseball, you've come to the right place. I've narrowed in on three prop bets that I'm locking in for Thursday's slate.
Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Prop Bets Today
- JP Sears OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-122)
- Hunter Green OVER 2.5 walks (+150)
- Luis Arraez OVER 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBIs
Mariners vs. Athletics Prop Bet
We're going to continue to make the same bet in almost every single Seattle Mariners game. We'll once again take the OVER on the strikeout total for the pitcher they're facing, which this time is JP Sears.
The Mariners have the highest strikeout rate in MLB, striking out on 27.4% of their plate appearances. That's 1.3% higher than the next worst team.
Sears isn't exactly known as a strikeout pitcher, but he's gone over this number in four different starts already this season including his most recent start against the Atlanta Braves. There's no reason why he can't reach five strikeouts against the Mariners' bats.
Odds for this bet are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Pick: JP Sears OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-122)
Cubs vs. Reds Prop Bet
Hunter Green of the Cincinnati Reds has had a bit of an issue with his command of late. He's allowed at least four walks in three of his last six starts including his most recent start which came against this very same Cubs team. He gave up five walks in 6.0 innings pitched.
With his walk total set at just 2.5 with the odds set at +150, I won't hesitate to bet on him to hit the over on his walk total against the Cubs once again.
Odds for this bet are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Pick: Hunter Green OVER 2.5 walks (+150)
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Prop Bet
We've already placed two pitcher prop bets, so now let's bet on a hitter. The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of the night and we're going to narrow in on Luis Arraez of the Padres.
He has been on fire lately, ranking 17th in the Majors in batting average amongst all batters with at least 15 plate appearances over the past 14 days. In that stretch, Arraez is batting .367. he also has eight runs and six RBIs in that time frame.
He and the rest of the Padres will face Slade Cecconi of the Diamondbacks, who has a poor ERA of 5.59 on the year.
I'm going to bet on Arraez to record at least three hits, runs, and RBIs.
Odds for this bet are via BetMGM Sportsbook
Pick: Luis Arraez OVER 2.5 Hits+Runs+RBIs
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!