Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Take the OVER on Zack Littell's Strikeouts)
A lot of bettors argue that when it comes to betting on baseball, picking player props is going to be profitable in the long run than trying to bet sides or totals.
If you believe that notion if you just want to get some action down for Tuesday's MLB slate, I'm here to help you out. I have three player props locked in for today's games, including the OVER on Zack Littell's strikeout total.
Let's jump into them.
Best MLB Player Props Today
- Austin Gomber UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-136)
- Zack Littell OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-108)
- Heliot Ramos 2+ Hits (+220)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Rockies vs. Astros Prop Bet
Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies take on the Astros in Houston today and despite Gomber's strikeout total being set at the low mark of 3.5, I'm going to take the UNDER.
The Astros plate discipline against lefties has been other worldly this season. They have a strikeout rate of just 15.9% when facing left-handed pitchers, which is the best mark in the Majors 1.9%. If that trend continues tonight, Gomber is going to struggle to rack up any significant amount of strikeouts.
Pick: Austin Gomber UNDER 3.5 strikeouts (-136)
Mariners vs. Rays Prop Bet
Every time it's my turn to write Painting the Corners, I come back to the same strategy which has worked way more often than it hasn't this season. That strategy is to simply take the OVER on strikeouts for whichever pitcher is facing the Seattle Mariners that day.
The Mariners have a strikeout rate of 27.5% this season, which is 1.1% higher than the next worst team in that metric.
Today, they'll face Zack Littell of the Rays. He has already gone over 5.5 strikeouts in seven separate starts this season and should have no trouble having another 6+ strikeout performance tonight against the Mariners.
Pick: Zack Littell OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-108)
Cubs vs. Giants Prop Bet
Not enough people are talking about how good Heliot Ramos has been of late. He's batting .317 over his last 119 plate appearances and he's poised to build off that tonight when he and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs are rolling with Kyle Hendricks as their start tonight and he's been downright awful this season. He has an ERA of 7.46 and, more importantly, is giving up 11.4 hits per nine innings pitched. That's going to leave the door open for batters like Ramos to have a big night.
Pick: Heliot Ramos 2+ Hits (+220)
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.