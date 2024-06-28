Pirates vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Friday, June 28
The Atlanta Braves have been crushed by the injury bug in the 2024 season, but they’re still in play for a playoff spot as the trade deadline and All-Star Game approach in the MLB season.
Atlanta is favored at home on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who will send lefty Martin Perez to the mound against Atlanta’s Charlie Morton.
While the Braves haven’t mashed left-handed pitching this season like they have in the past, RBIs is still a great matchup considering the rest of Pittsburgh’s power-throwing righties that they could have faced.
How should we wager on this NL matchup?
Pirates vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Pirates +1.5 (-122)
- Braves -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Pirates: +160
- Braves: -192
Total
- 9 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pirates vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Pittsburgh: Martin Perez (1-3, 4.71 ERA)
- Atlanta: Charlie Morton (4-4, 4.20 ERA)
Pirates vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Time: 7:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Pirates record: 39-41
- Braves record: 44-35
Pirates vs. Braves Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds: The engine of the Pittsburgh offense, Reynolds is having a great season, hitting .279 with 13 homers and 46 runs batted in. He’s second on the Pirates in batting average, first in homers, first in runs batted in and second in stolen bases. He is 2-for-3 with a double and a home run against Morton in his career.
Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton: Want a crazy Charlie Morton stat? He’s allowed four or more runs in six outings this season, but four times he’s bounced back with an outing of two or fewer earned runs. He’s looking to make it five on Friday, as he allowed five runs in his last start. Morton has an ERA of 4.20, xERA of 4.41 and a FIP of 3.95 this season.
Pirates vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
It’s never fun to lay a major price on the moneyline in baseball, but I’m going to do it on Friday night.
Morton (4.20 ERA) has pitched better than his ERA suggests this season, posting a 3.95 FIP, and eight of his 14 starts have resulted in him allowing two or fewer earned runs.
The Braves are just 6-8 in his outings, but that’s a better record than the Pirates have when Perez pitches.
The lefty has led them to just a 4-7 record in 11 starts, and his ERA has skyrocketed this month, going from 2.86 at the end of May to 4.71 on June 28.
That’s not going to get it done against an Atlanta offense that is in the top five in homers against lefties and 11th in OPS in 2024.
I’ll take the Braves to pick up a win at home on Friday.
Pick: Braves Moneyline (-192)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
