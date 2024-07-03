Prominent Philadelphia Sports Broadcaster Banned from Citizens Bank Park After ‘Unwanted Advance’
Howard Eskin, one of the more prominent and tenured voices in Philadelphia sports media, has been barred from Citizens Bank Park for the rest of the season, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. The move comes "after an investigation found he made an unwanted advance toward a female Aramark employee in May," per the report.
A spokesperson for Sports Radio WIP's parent company Audacy, which employs the 73-year-old broadcaster, confirmed the news via a statement revealing they learned of an unwanted kiss and launched an investigation.
Sources familiar with the situation said that although the investigation into the allegation involved the Phillies, Aramark, and Audacy, it was Audacy’s idea to ban Eskin from the park for the rest of the season.
The incident reportedly happened before a game in the CP Rankin Club, an exclusive area in Citizens Bank Park when Eskin allegedly tried to kiss a woman as she backed away.
Sources tell the Inquirer that Eskin will remain on-air during the suspension. He currently hosts a two-hour Saturday show for WIP and was a guest on the Tuesday midday show.
“We support Audacy’s decision to suspend Howard Eskin from Citizens Bank Park,” the Phillies said in a statement.