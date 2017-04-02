The brawny Cuban defector took the majors by storm in 2013 and '14, but injuries and immaturity have put him on a downward trajectory since then. Last year, Puig hit rock bottom by earning a demotion to Triple A and a reduction to a platoon role; he's hit just .256/.316/.394 in 469 PA against righties over the past two seasons. The 26-year-old rightfielder has cleaned up his act and worked hard to shore up the holes in his swing, but his mechanics aren't yet where the Dodgers want them to be. Meanwhile, an already crowded Dodgers outfield appears as though it will grow even more crowded once top prospects Cody Bellinger and Alex Verdugo—both entering their age-21 seasons—log enough time in Triple A to make them viable alternatives. Barring a rapid recovery of Puig’s former electricity, the bet here is that the team will showcase him to restore his value and then deal him in late July. At this point, a change of scenery could be just what he needs.