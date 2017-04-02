San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner hit a solo home run on a line drive to left center field in the fifth inning off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zach Greinke. He added a second one in the top of the seventh inning off Andrew Chafin.

Bumgarner now has 18 career home runs, which is the most for an active pitcher. His career-high for a season is five home runs in 2015.

He is the first pitcher to hit two home runs on Opening Day. Don Drysdale hit two home runs in separate games on Opening Day.

Bumgarner is the first Giants player to hit two home runs on Opening Day since Barry Bonds in 2002.

Clayton Kershaw's 2013 Opening Day home run is the only other dinger by a pitcher on Opening Day in the last 25 seasons, according to researcher Katie Sharp.

The first home run was a 112.5-mile-per-hour shot, which is the hardest-hit home run by a pitcher in the Statcast era.

Watch Bumgarner's home runs below:

The second home run gave the Giants a 4–3 lead.

