MLB

Kershaw highest paid player in MLB, Dodgers top payroll list

0:58 | MLB
MLB preview: Tom Verducci's sleeper team is...
SI Wire
Monday April 3rd, 2017

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is baseball's highest paid player for the second straight year, while the Dodgers are No. 1 in payroll, according to an analysis by USA Today.

Kershaw will make $33 million this season, as part of a seven-year, $215 million contract he signed before the 2014 season.

Four of the top five highest paid players in baseball are pitchers, with Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke making $31.9 million. David Price of the Boston Red Sox ($30 million) Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera and Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander round out the top five. Each will make $28 million each in 2017.

The Dodgers again have baseball's highest payroll at $235 million, including paying almost $50 million in salary to players who are not on their 25-man roster. Outfielder Carl Crawford, who was released by the Dodgers in June, will be paid $21.8 million not to play for the team this season.

The San Diego Padres have a $34.6 million opening-day payroll, but will pay out $35 million to players who are not on the team.

According to the report, the average major leaguer will make $4.47 million this season, the 13th straight year the average salary has increased. The league's minimum salary in 2017 is $535,000.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters