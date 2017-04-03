Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is baseball's highest paid player for the second straight year, while the Dodgers are No. 1 in payroll, according to an analysis by USA Today.

Kershaw will make $33 million this season, as part of a seven-year, $215 million contract he signed before the 2014 season.

Four of the top five highest paid players in baseball are pitchers, with Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke making $31.9 million. David Price of the Boston Red Sox ($30 million) Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera and Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander round out the top five. Each will make $28 million each in 2017.

The Dodgers again have baseball's highest payroll at $235 million, including paying almost $50 million in salary to players who are not on their 25-man roster. Outfielder Carl Crawford, who was released by the Dodgers in June, will be paid $21.8 million not to play for the team this season.

The San Diego Padres have a $34.6 million opening-day payroll, but will pay out $35 million to players who are not on the team.

According to the report, the average major leaguer will make $4.47 million this season, the 13th straight year the average salary has increased. The league's minimum salary in 2017 is $535,000.

- Scooby Axson