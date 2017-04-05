MLB

Watch: Mets fans give Bartolo Colon standing ovation in Citi Field return

2 hours ago

Mets fans warmly welcomed Bartolo Colon back to Citi Field on Wednesday, as the big righthander and baseball cult hero made his first start as a member of the Atlanta Braves at his old ballpark.

Colon, known for his often humorous attempts at hitting in addition to his wily, still-effective pitching style at age 43, came up to face old teammate Jacob deGrom in the third inning.

Mets fans miss him.

He did not get a hit.

