Mets fans warmly welcomed Bartolo Colon back to Citi Field on Wednesday, as the big righthander and baseball cult hero made his first start as a member of the Atlanta Braves at his old ballpark.

Colon, known for his often humorous attempts at hitting in addition to his wily, still-effective pitching style at age 43, came up to face old teammate Jacob deGrom in the third inning.

Mets fans miss him.

Mets fans really miss Bartolo Colon. pic.twitter.com/mf4jO81v0z — The Eephus (@EephusPod) April 6, 2017

He did not get a hit.