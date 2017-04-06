MLB

Angels’ Garrett Richards leaves first start back from UCL tear

1:28 | MLB
These are the five best contracts in baseball
SI Wire
Thursday April 6th, 2017

Los Angeles Angels starter Garrett Richards had his highly-anticipated return from injury on Tuesday night cut short in the fifth inning after the team trainer was called out to check on him.

Richards, who had not pitched since he tore his UCL on May 1, seemed to indicate had tweaked his bicep during his start against the Oakland Athletics.

Richards was humming along through 4 2/3 when catcher Martin Maldonado signaled for the team trainer to come out to the mound. Richards, who was removed from the game as a precaution, struck out four and walked one, allowing three hits in the start.

"My bicep was just kind of cramping a little bit," Richards said. "Nothing serious. My arm feels good. I felt good tonight. Elbow feels fine. Shoulder feels fine. It was kind of a long inning and I kind of stiffened up a bit, but nothing to be worried about."

The Angels went on to win the game 5–0.

"We're going to take it one step at a time," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "As of right now, hopefully he'll make his next start. We're not going to take any chances with any pitcher that's feeling something like that, let alone a guy that went through what he went through last year."

- Scooby Axson and Kenny Ducey

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters