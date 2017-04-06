These are the five best contracts in baseball

Los Angeles Angels starter Garrett Richards had his highly-anticipated return from injury on Tuesday night cut short in the fifth inning after the team trainer was called out to check on him.

Richards, who had not pitched since he tore his UCL on May 1, seemed to indicate had tweaked his bicep during his start against the Oakland Athletics.

Richards was humming along through 4 2/3 when catcher Martin Maldonado signaled for the team trainer to come out to the mound. Richards, who was removed from the game as a precaution, struck out four and walked one, allowing three hits in the start.

"My bicep was just kind of cramping a little bit," Richards said. "Nothing serious. My arm feels good. I felt good tonight. Elbow feels fine. Shoulder feels fine. It was kind of a long inning and I kind of stiffened up a bit, but nothing to be worried about."

The Angels went on to win the game 5–0.

"We're going to take it one step at a time," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "As of right now, hopefully he'll make his next start. We're not going to take any chances with any pitcher that's feeling something like that, let alone a guy that went through what he went through last year."

- Scooby Axson and Kenny Ducey