Watch: Tim Tebow hit an opposite-field homer in his minor league debut
Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow hit a...home run in his debut for the Columbia Fireflies, New York’s Class A affiliate.
The former pro quarterback turned baseball moonlighter managed to make a serious impact in his first game, stroking it opposite field for a two-run blast.
OMG HE DID IT pic.twitter.com/GSsmIgmU3k— Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) April 6, 2017
Here is another view to confirm it really happened.
[https://twitter.com/SInow/status/850136029059321857]
Tebow appeared to briefly stop at second base as he rounded, but made it all the way home. It looked like he thought it was a ground rule double.
We’re as confused as you are, and as he perhaps was.