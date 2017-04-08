MLB

Yankees place catcher Gary Sanchez on DL with biceps strain

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is headed to the disabled list, the team announced Saturday evening.

Sanchez strained his right biceps during Saturday’s win over Baltimore, leaving the game as a result. He was hurt after fouling off a pitch.New York recalled Kyle Higashioka in a corresponding move.

The 24-year-old burst onto the scene last season, hitting 20 home runs in 53 games as a rookie and entered this season with high hopes as potentially one of the top catchers in the American League. 

He went 3-for-18 with one home run in his first four games this season.

 

