Watch: Tim Tebow hits second home run for Columbia Fireflies
New York Mets prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow hit his second home run of the season for the Columbia Fireflies, New York’s Class A affiliate..
Tebow's first home run came in his first minor league at-bat.
Sunday's shot was a three-run home run to right field.
Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL— Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017
Tebow is one home run away from matching Michael Jordan's three minor league shots for Birmingham in 1994.