Watch: Tim Tebow hits second home run for Columbia Fireflies

42 minutes ago

New York Mets prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow hit his second home run of the season for the Columbia Fireflies, New York’s Class A affiliate..

Tebow's first home run came in his first minor league at-bat.

Sunday's shot was a three-run home run to right field.

Tebow is one home run away from matching Michael Jordan's three minor league shots for Birmingham in 1994.

