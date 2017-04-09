Tim Tebow: Winning World Series would mean more than a Super Bowl

New York Mets prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow hit his second home run of the season for the Columbia Fireflies, New York’s Class A affiliate..

Tebow's first home run came in his first minor league at-bat.

Sunday's shot was a three-run home run to right field.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field.

Tebow is one home run away from matching Michael Jordan's three minor league shots for Birmingham in 1994.