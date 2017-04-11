MLB

Watch: Yoenis Cespedes hits three monster home runs in first five innings vs. Phillies

0:58 | MLB
MLB preview: Tom Verducci's sleeper team is...
SI Wire
an hour ago

Yoeneis Cespedes entered Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with just four hits on the season but added three home runs to his total.

It is just the second three-home run game of his career. Cespedes now has four home runs on the season.

Watch his home run below:

The exit velocities on Cespedes' home runs were clocked at 105.2 mph, 109.3 mph and 108.3 mph respectively, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Cespedes is just the 13th Mets' player to hit three home runs in one game.

- Chris Chavez

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters