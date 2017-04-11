Yoeneis Cespedes entered Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with just four hits on the season but added three home runs to his total.

It is just the second three-home run game of his career. Cespedes now has four home runs on the season.

Watch his home run below:

This ball came off the bat in Philly.



We can’t promise it landed there. https://t.co/txs7KtplZ9 pic.twitter.com/4M2E1gBlO8 — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2017

Five innings, three MONSTER homers. Are you kidding? pic.twitter.com/JFNR9IedsQ — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2017

The exit velocities on Cespedes' home runs were clocked at 105.2 mph, 109.3 mph and 108.3 mph respectively, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Cespedes is just the 13th Mets' player to hit three home runs in one game.

- Chris Chavez