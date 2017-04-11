Watch: Yoenis Cespedes hits three monster home runs in first five innings vs. Phillies
Yoeneis Cespedes entered Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with just four hits on the season but added three home runs to his total.
It is just the second three-home run game of his career. Cespedes now has four home runs on the season.
Watch his home run below:
This ball came off the bat in Philly.— MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2017
We can’t promise it landed there. https://t.co/txs7KtplZ9 pic.twitter.com/4M2E1gBlO8
Just keep swinging. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ha6Sy41mrz— MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2017
Five innings, three MONSTER homers. Are you kidding? pic.twitter.com/JFNR9IedsQ— MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2017
The exit velocities on Cespedes' home runs were clocked at 105.2 mph, 109.3 mph and 108.3 mph respectively, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.
Cespedes is just the 13th Mets' player to hit three home runs in one game.
- Chris Chavez