Watch: Mariners unveil Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside ballpark
The Mariners unveiled their new statue depicting team icon Ken Griffey Jr. on Thursday outside Safeco Field, cementing Griffey’s place in team history.
The statue was delivered Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times. The Mariners spent last season paying homage to Griffey as he entered the baseball Hall of Fame, also retiring his number 24 jersey. He remains one of the city’s favorite athletes, long after his retirement and departure from the team.
Griffey statue. pic.twitter.com/qae33tE8gj— Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) April 13, 2017
The Ken Griffey Jr. Statue has arrived in Seattle.— Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017
See it for the first time Friday & take home a replica. https://t.co/XFQpQRWU1e #24EVER pic.twitter.com/WHrV36TesT
The statue dedication is Friday, and the team will give away miniature versions of it to fans in attendance. Griffey joins legendary Mariners broadcaster Dave Niehaus as the second person to have a statue at Safeco.