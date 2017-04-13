MLB

Watch: Mariners unveil Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside ballpark

1:18 | MLB
How Ken Griffey Jr. makes Father's Day special for his dad
SI Wire
16 minutes ago

The Mariners unveiled their new statue depicting team icon Ken Griffey Jr. on Thursday outside Safeco Field, cementing Griffey’s place in team history.

The statue was delivered Wednesday, according to the Seattle Times. The Mariners spent last season paying homage to Griffey as he entered the baseball Hall of Fame, also retiring his number 24 jersey. He remains one of the city’s favorite athletes, long after his retirement and departure from the team.

The statue dedication is Friday, and the team will give away miniature versions of it to fans in attendance. Griffey joins legendary Mariners broadcaster Dave Niehaus as the second person to have a statue at Safeco.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters