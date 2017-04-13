Down six runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s loss to the White Sox, Terry Francona did what any good manager would do: He granted his bullpen an extra inning of rest by throwing a position player out there on the hill.

34-year-old super-utility man Michael Martinez showcased his abilities at yet another position, working a scoreless frame and allowing one hit—a double that was smoked off the bat of Leury Garcia.

He maxed out at 83.1 mph according to Statcast, which every one of his slow pitched as a changeup.

Considering Martinez is a .197 career hitter, it’s only fair we ask whether or not Martinez, the pitcher, could retire Martinez, the hitter. I think he would do it.