MLB

Michael Martinez becomes the first position player to pitch in 2017

Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Down six runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s loss to the White Sox, Terry Francona did what any good manager would do: He granted his bullpen an extra inning of rest by throwing a position player out there on the hill.

34-year-old super-utility man Michael Martinez showcased his abilities at yet another position, working a scoreless frame and allowing one hit—a double that was smoked off the bat of Leury Garcia.

He maxed out at 83.1 mph according to Statcast, which every one of his slow pitched as a changeup.

Considering Martinez is a .197 career hitter, it’s only fair we ask whether or not Martinez, the pitcher, could retire Martinez, the hitter. I think he would do it.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters