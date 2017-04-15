MLB

Kris Bryant’s first homer of the year was a monster off the Cubs’ video board

It's now more expensive to be a Cubs fan since they won the World Series last year
Kris Bryant hit a baseball very, very far on Saturday, so far that it bounced off the massive video board in left-center at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs slugger has opened the year in a significant slump, so to see his first homer come in grand fashion can’t be a bad sign.

Bryant’s shot flew around 451 feet, and is the sixth to hit off the board since the Cubs installed it, according to MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat. The two-run blast scored Kyle Schwarber.

Of those six home runs, Bryant has now hit four of them.

