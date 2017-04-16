MLB

Watch: Marcell Ozuna climbs wall to make incredible catch, preserves no-hitter

Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna robbed Wilmer Flores and the Mets of extra bases and their first hit on Sunday afternoon.

Ozuna climbed the wall for a ridiculous catch in left field as Dan Straily held New York hitless for the first five innings of the game.

Watch Ozuna's catch below:

Ozuna is having a strong series against the Mets with two home runs and five RBIs on the weekend.

- Chris Chavez

