Neil Walker breaks up Marlins combined no-hitter vs. Mets in eighth inning

The Miami Marlins nearly tossed a combined no-hitter against the New York Mets before Neil Walker's single broke things up with two outs in the eighth inning.

Dan Straily started the game for the Marlins and went 5 1/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts before handing the ball over to Karlin Garcia for the final two outs of the sixth inning.

Kyle Barraclough entered for the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless frame. Brad Ziegler surrendered the first hit of the game.

The Mets were last no-hit by Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals on October 3, 2015.

Henderson Alvarez was the last Marlins pitcher to toss a no-hitter when he did it on September 29, 2013.

