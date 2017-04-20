MLB

Roger Clemens rips PED accusers, Mitchell Report

Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens had plenty to say about those who have accused him of using performance-enhancing drugs and anyone that had anything do with the Mitchell Report.

Clemens made those comments on "Undeniable with Joe Buck," which aired Wednesday night.

Clemens says he has never failed a drug test and claims that former Sen. George Mitchell, who was charged with investigating PED users, was paid $40 million to conduct the probe.

“I don’t even want to mention his name because it makes me sick to my stomach because, like I told ya’ll, I look for the good in people,” Clemens said on the show. “I don’t think people are trying to get into my life. … What I know now, I should’ve set my wallet on the table because that’s all it was, it was about money.”

The Mitchell Report was released in December 2007 after almost two years of investigations, accusing almost 70 baseball players of PED use.

Clemens called the report, "nothing short of a 'Jerry Springer Show,'"

"I think, Joe, that if I didn’t have my family or my sisters or the tight-knit that everybody’s heard a little bit about, is that I’d probably tell everybody—excuse my language—to go (expletive) in their hat. That’s what I’d really like to do now that I know what I know. It’s shameful," Clemens said.

Clemens ended his career with a 354–184 record, 11 All-Star appearances and seven Cy Young awards.

In the most recent Hall of Fame balloting, Clemens received 54.1% of the vote, well short of the 75% needed for Hall of Fame induction.

- Scooby Axson

