Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to have MRI on injured hamstring

2 hours ago

New York Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring that was injured during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team said that Cespedes will have the MRI on Friday.

Cespedes left the game after the fifth inning and was injured while running to second base during a double play attempt by Philadelphia.

The Mets went on to lose the game 6–4, their fifth loss in their last six games.

"It's not a cramp," Cespedes said to MLB.com. "It felt like a shock. I've had this type of injury before. This time it doesn't feel as serious."

"Any time you're talking about a hamstring, it's a concern," Mets manager Terry Collins added. "When you talk about a hamstring and a guy like that, with his muscle strength, you've got to be careful."

Cespedes, who signed a four-year, $110 million deal in the off-season, is hitting .263 with six homers and 10 RBI this season.

- Scooby Axson

