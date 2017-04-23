Ken Griffey Jr.: No need to make baseball fun again... it's always been fun

Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was ejected from Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles for throwing at third baseman Manny Machado.

The pitch was considered retaliation after Machado injured Dustin Pedroia on a slide on Friday. The Red Sox did not take any action against the Orioles on Saturday.

In the eighth inning, Barnes almost threw at Machado's head but instead hit Machado's bat for a foul ball.

Watch the strange play below:

Matt Barnes throws at Manny Machado for spiking Pedroia on Friday pic.twitter.com/X70Fb3KvgD — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) April 23, 2017

Pedroia and Machado were exchanging words across the field.

Here's Pedroia/Machado exchange, initiated by Pedroia, after Matt Barnes was ejected for throwing at Machado's head: pic.twitter.com/qp5SNYOwwy — Danny Picard (@DannyPicard) April 23, 2017

Barnes was ejected by umpire Andy Fletcher.

The Red Sox won the game 6–2.