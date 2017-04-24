New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow just wrapped up his best week in the minor leagues with two multi-hit games for the Class-A Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow's best game came when he went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles on Friday night in a 5–0 win over Lexington. He was 6-for-21 on the week without any RBIs and five strikeouts in six of the seven Fireflies' games.

Tebow's batting average now sits at .218 with nine RBIs and 14 strikeouts.

