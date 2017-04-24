Mets prospect Tim Tebow just had his best week in the minors
New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow just wrapped up his best week in the minor leagues with two multi-hit games for the Class-A Columbia Fireflies.
Tebow's best game came when he went 3-for-3 with a double and two singles on Friday night in a 5–0 win over Lexington. He was 6-for-21 on the week without any RBIs and five strikeouts in six of the seven Fireflies' games.
Tebow's batting average now sits at .218 with nine RBIs and 14 strikeouts.
