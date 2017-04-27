2B: Starlin Castro

.346/.386/.538, 157 OPS+, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 0.6 WAR

Though he hit a career-high 21 homers last year, Castro's first season after being traded from the Cubs to the Yankees was otherwise unremarkable. He batted .270/.300/.433 for a 93 OPS+, an improvement over 2015 (84 OPS+) but not nearly up to his potential. This year, the 27-year-old second baseman collected three hits on Opening Day, and he now has a team-high nine multi-hit games while helping to cover for the lineup absences of catcher Gary Sanchez and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Castro is hitting fewer grounders and more fly balls than ever, and while he's still swinging at plenty of pitches outside the zone, he's become a peskier hitter; both his current 6.3% walk rate and 3.91 pitches per plate appearance represent career highs.